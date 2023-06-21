Sign bill, end dichotomy between HND, B.SC – SSANIP to FG

The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP) has called on the new administration to address the issue of dichotomy and segregation between holders of…

The Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP) has called on the new administration to address the issue of dichotomy and segregation between holders of Higher National Diploma (HND) and Bachelor of Science degree (BSc) qualifications.

Mr Phillips Ogunsipe, SSANIP National President, made the call during the association’s congress hosted by the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) branch on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to him, the polytechnic sector at the national level has been battling with the issue of dichotomy, describing it as a discriminatory practice and a great disservice to the country.

He noted that the bill, which was passed at the last 9th National Assembly, abrogating the dichotomy between HND and BSC holders, was not signed into law by the last administration.

According to him, the basic entrance requirements of both the West African Examination Council (WAEC) of five credits and the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) are the same.

“The quality of lectures we have in the polytechnic is not less nor inferior to what is obtained in the universities, hence the need for the bill to be signed into law.

“And we know that the average Nigerian parents, irrespective of the programme or course, will prefer to have their children in the university due to the recognition the society accords to B.Sc in Nigeria.

“Coming from this background and considering these procedures, we have not seen any need why the HND entry point will get lower and their terminal point will still be lower.

“We are concerned about the bill because Nigeria, like other developing nations, will only move, only if polytechnic education is given the recognition it deserves,” he added.

The SSANIP president also solicited the renewal of the agreement signed in 2010 between the 10 staff unions comprising the NASU, university lecturers, senior staff in universities, Colleges of Education, polytechnics and the government.

He also identified the agreement, renewable every three years, as a way forward to the end of industrial actions. (NAN)

