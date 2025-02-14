Siblings in court for slapping 2 women

Two siblings, Abayomi Adesope (50) and Ayobami Adesope on Thursday appeared before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan for allegedly slapping two women.
The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, were charged with conspiracy, assault and conduct likely to cause breach of peace, to which they pleaded not guilty.
The prosecutor, Insp Olagoke Adegbenro, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on July 9, 2024 at Isale-Afa area of Ibadan.
Adegbenro said that the defendants unlawfully assaulted two women, Ibukunoluwa Atanda and Bose Akande, by slapping them.
He said that the offences contravened Sections 516, 252 and 249(d) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.
The Magistrate, Mrs Olasinmibo Sanusi-Zubair, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.
She adjourned the case till March 18 for hearing. (NAN)
