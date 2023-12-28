✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Siblings drown in Lagos on Christmas Day

The Police Command in Lagos State said on Thursday that two brothers drowned at Ibeshe Beach on Christmas Day.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos that someone reported the incident to the police.

He said that the incident happened at about 6pm while the brothers were swimming with their friends.

Hundeyin said that the brothers, with the surname Adegboyega, were aged 26 and 23, and the family was resident in Festac Town.b

The image maker said all efforts by the friends of the brothers and local divers to rescue them proved abortive, after which the incident was reported to the police.

Hundeyin said that detectives visited the scene where the deceased got drowned.

He said that local divers were employed to locate the bodies and the family of the deceased was informed of the incident. (NAN)

