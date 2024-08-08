Shun protest, focus on your farming activities – Minister

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, has called on Nigerian farmers to focus on their farming activities. Reacting to ongoing protests in…

Reacting to ongoing protests in Abuja, he said as food prices begin to exhibit a decline, efforts must be geared towards bolstering food security in the country.

The minister called on all Nigerian farmers to shun the ongoing protests against the government and instead focus on their farms.

Kyari called on young farmers to redirect their energies towards the crucial agricultural endeavours to fortify the nation’s food security.

While recognising the challenges that many have faced due to the surge in food prices, he said the federal government has initiated policies and programmes through the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to boost food production in the country.

Kyari said these measures have already begun to yield tangible results as food prices start to decline nationwide.

“President Tinubu has graciously sanctioned numerous intervention programmes aimed at providing steadfast support to farmers in their agricultural pursuits,” he said.

The minister said the ongoing protests will further worsen food production effort and disrupt the supply of perishable food across the country thereby causing farmers to lose money by disrupting supply.