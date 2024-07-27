Shun protest, change bad govt through ballot, Kwankwaso tells Nigerians

The National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, has urged Nigerians to…

The National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, has urged Nigerians to seek change through democratic means rather than protest.

In a statement he signed on Friday, Kwankwaso emphasized that effective and lasting change can be achieved through the power of the ballot.

“It is with a deep sense of responsibility that I share my thoughts on the current situation in Nigeria. We find ourselves in avoidable hardship because our leaders missed some steps since 2007.

“However, there is always room for correction and setting the country on the right track for economic development, prosperity, and better welfare of citizens,” Kwankwaso stated.

He highlighted several crises stemming from poor governance, such as federal interference in Kano State’s chieftaincy matters, the impeachment of the Deputy Governor of Edo State, political turmoil in Rivers State, and widespread insecurity.

“Interferences by the Federal Government into the affairs of the chieftaincy matters in Kano State, impeachment of the Deputy Governor of Edo State, political crisis in rivers State, sabotage to AIiko Dangote refinery. Controversies surrounding SAMOA

agreement, the conflict between Sen. Ali Ndume and the APC Leadership, widespread insecurity and other criminal acts are a few examples of avoidable and unnecessary crises,” he said.

The former Kano State governor argued that these issues were symptomatic of a lack of accountability and transparency.

“It is sad to note that the attitude of our leaders to poor governance has plunged the citizens, especially youth, into hunger, insecurity, hopelessness, and a sense of giving up on the country,” he added.

He called on Nigerian leaders at all levels to urgently address these challenges by ensuring good governance and adherence to the rule of law.

Acknowledging the recent calls for protests, Kwankwaso recognized the collective frustration and yearnings for a better Nigeria but cautioned against the potential consequences of such actions.

He urged Nigerians to consider the power of their vote as the most effective tool for change.

“In these trying times, our nation stands at a crossroads. Our collective frustration with bad governance has reached a boiling point, and the urge to protest is strong. As an elder and patriotic Nigerian, I share your concerns and your desire for change.

“However, I urge you to consider the consequences of national protests and to channel your energy into a more effective and peaceful means of transformation through the power of your ballot,” Kwankwaso advised.

He warned that protests, while a fundamental democratic right, often escalates into violence, leading to loss of lives, destruction of property, and widespread chaos.

“The repercussions of such actions extend far beyond the immediate moment, leaving scars on our communities and deepening divisions among us.

“I speak to you not just as an elder and a concerned citizen but as someone who deeply believes in the power and potential of our great nation.

“Let us put our country first and work together to build the Nigeria we all aspire to see,” he added.