Shun hard drugs, cultism, malpractice, VC advises new students

The vice chancellor of Capital City University, Kano, Prof. Yusuf Daraja, has advised new students of the institution to shun cultism, drug abuse and other…

    By Abbas T. Madabo

The vice chancellor of Capital City University, Kano, Prof. Yusuf Daraja, has advised new students of the institution to shun cultism, drug abuse and other malpractices that could tarnish the image of the school.

Speaking at the university’s third matriculation ceremony, at the weekend, Daraja said the institution has zero tolerance for such vices.

He further warned the students to avoid distractions from social media and manage their time optimally.

The VC enjoined the students to be resilient, acknowledge their strength and constantly strive for excellence, noting that one of the cardinal principles of success was to embrace challenges, remain focused and strive for excellence in any chosen field of life’s endeavour.

The new students, numbering 230, were from the Faculty of Science and Computing, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science, Faculty of Health Sciences and Faculty of Management and Social Sciences.

