Shun fake news, minister urges online publishers

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has charged publishers of online media platforms to shun fake news and promote positive reports about…

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has charged publishers of online media platforms to shun fake news and promote positive reports about Nigeria across social media and online platforms.

He stated this while addressing members of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) during her 7th Annual Conference with the theme: Roadmap for socio-economic recovery and sustainability in Abuja.

The minister, in a statement signed by the Ministry’s Deputy Director, Press, Suleiman Haruna, said that would be crucial to the socio-economic growth and development of the country.

“If you say you want foreign direct investment, you want Nigeria to grow, and you want every good thing that happens to all great countries in the world to happen in this country, you must be prepared to project your own country; nobody else will do it for us,” he said.

Idris urged the publishers to carry out their responsibility with patriotism and professionalism, noting that the good things happening in the country far outweigh the bad things, and they should be projected.

On her part, the President of the Guild, Mrs Maureen Chigbo, promised to continue to uphold professionalism, adding that not all online publishers were members of the guild because of mechanisms to check and sanction erring members who do not play by the rules.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...