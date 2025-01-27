Showdown looms in Lagos assembly as Obasa returns, faults impeachment

A political crisis is brewing in the Lagos State House of Assembly following the return of the ousted Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, just two weeks after his impeachment by 32 of the 39 Assembly members.

On his return, Obasa received a “heroic welcome” from supporters at his residence in Ikeja. Addressing them, he denied allegations of corruption, dismissing claims that he spent N16 billion on a gate and inflated the cost of 45 Hilux vehicles to N47 billion. Obasa argued that the allegations were fabricated attempts to tarnish his reputation.

“I am not afraid and will debunk all allegations against me,” he declared. “I have been a lawmaker for over two decades and the longest-serving member of the House. My impeachment was irregular and contrary to due process.”

SPONSOR AD

However, a statement issued by Ogundipe Olukayode, representing Oshodi State Constituency I, affirmed the Assembly’s majority support for Meranda. He stated that over two-thirds of lawmakers upheld Obasa’s removal and would defend their decision.

“It is imperative to clarify that over two-thirds of the Assembly remain united behind the new Speaker, Rt Hon Mojisola Lasbat Meranda,” the statement read. “The position being canvassed by Obasa is uncalled for and unparliamentary.”

Obasa is expected to attend plenary for the first time since his impeachment, raising the stakes for a potential showdown.

GAC division

The impeachment has reportedly caused a rift within the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the ruling All Progressives Congress’s (APC) highest decision-making body in Lagos. Senator Anthony Adefuye, a GAC member, has criticised the impeachment process, calling it flawed.

Conversely, another GAC member, speaking anonymously, maintained that the Assembly had the authority to determine its leadership.

When contacted, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, GAC Chairman, distanced the body from the controversy, stating that it does not interfere in Assembly matters and that the issue of division does not arise.

“GAC is an organisation for the smooth administration of the state. All lawmakers, including Obasa, are like sons to me. This issue is for the Assembly to resolve,” Olusi remarked.

Youth group’s condemnation

Meanwhile, the Assembly of Lagos Youths has condemned Obasa’s claim that he remains Speaker, describing it as a “careless statement” and an “invitation to anarchy.”

In a statement signed by Comrade Lasisi Robert, the group’s convener, they warned that Obasa’s comments could incite unrest in the state.

“Obasa stands impeached and cannot return as Speaker. His statement undermines democracy and suggests intent to destabilise the state,” the group asserted.