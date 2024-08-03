Shooting of protesters reminds us of the dark days of dictatorship – Atiku

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has urged the police and other security agencies to stop shooting and killing protesters demanding good governance in Nigeria. Daily Trust…

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has urged the police and other security agencies to stop shooting and killing protesters demanding good governance in Nigeria.

Daily Trust reports that some Nigerians had organised a 10-day nationwide protest against what they termed as bad governance and had taken to the streets on Thursday to drive home their demands.

The protest which began peacefully on the first day later took a dramatic turn when some miscreants hijacked the exercise in some states, destroying and looting properties.

On Saturday, Police and sister security agencies used force, including the use of tear gas and live bullets, to disperse peaceful protesters in many states, including the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Amnesty International reports that at least 13 people have been killed during the protests, most by the police and other security agencies.

However, the police said seven people have been killed during the protests, none of them by security operatives.

Weighing in on the situation, Atiku in a statement on Saturday, questioned the professionalism of the security agencies in the handling of the ongoing demonstrations.

He said the shooting of protesters reminds him of “the dark days of military dictatorship”.

He called on President Bola Tinubu to address and implement the demands of Nigerians

The statement reads: “I vehemently condemn the heinous act of using live ammunition on citizens peacefully protesting against bad governance, as witnessed today in Kano and Abuja. This is utterly intolerable and reminiscent of the dark days of military dictatorship.

“It is crucial to remind the government and security agencies of their paramount duty to ensure a safe and secure environment where citizens can exercise their right to protest without fear.

“When security forces open fire on innocent protesters, they do nothing but exacerbate tensions, transforming peaceful demonstrations into chaos. I refuse to believe that inciting violence is the intention of our authorities.

“I urge the international community, including the United Nations and the International Criminal Court, to closely monitor the situation in Nigeria and hold its leadership and security apparatus accountable.

“I reaffirm my counsel to protesters to steadfastly exercise their right to peaceful protest and reject any form of violence.

“Those engaging in looting and the destruction of public and private property must be isolated and prosecuted according to the law. By indulging in such acts, they undermine the legitimate protests and play into the hands of those who oppose their right to protest.

“President Tinubu must demonstrate true leadership by immediately addressing and implementing the demands of the Nigerian people.”