Shippers’ council urges exporters to flood African markets with agricultural products

The Nigerian Shippers Council has urged exporters to capitalise on the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) to tap into the vast African market, which…

The Nigerian Shippers Council has urged exporters to capitalise on the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) to tap into the vast African market, which includes 1.6 billion people.

Pius Ukeyima Akutah, Executive Secretary and CEO of the council stated this during an engagement with stakeholders in Kano.

Akutah said Nigeria is now part of an African open market with a combined GDP of $1 trillion.

He emphasised the need for Nigeria to intensify its trade efforts and take advantage of the expanded market.

“We should not just observe as Africa moves its goods into Nigeria; we must also export and grow our economy beyond oil,” Akutah stated.

He also noted that President Bola Tinubu has shifted focus towards the non-oil sector by establishing a Blue and Marine Economy Ministry.

Akutah urged exporters to use the three inland ports in Kano, Kaduna, and Funtua, designated as ports of origin and destination, to facilitate imports and exports without relying solely on traditional ports.

Regarding the development of Vehicle Transit Areas (VTAs), Akutah said the Council is collaborating with state governors to implement these areas to improve service quality.