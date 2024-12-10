Shinkafi’s reappointment not against extant laws — Ministry

The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development (MSMD) said the reappointment of Fatima Shinkafi as the executive secretary of the Solid Minerals Development Fund (SMDF) by President Bola Ahmad Tinubu is in accordance with the provisions guiding the establishment of the agency.

A statement by the ministry in reaction to media reports that Shinkafi reappointed for a third time as SMDF boss, explained that no part of the SMDF act specifies a term limit for Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the agency.

The statement signed by the ministry’s Asst. Director of Information & Public Relations Ekwugha Chinwe said Section 35(2) of the NMMA 2007 stipulates that the Executive Secretary shall be appointed by the President on the recommendation of the Minister of Solid Minerals Development with no provisions on tenure limit in the act governing the agency.

“The act does not stipulate a term limit for the chief executive. Therefore, her reappointment by the president is in order and does not contravene any law. The SMDF under her stewardship has been reorganized for capital mobilization, leading to de-risking of investment tools for the mining sector and enabling targeted exploration to fast-track mine development amongst others. Hence, her pivotal role in our efforts to reposition the mining sector is invaluable, “the ministry asserted.”

She assured mining stakeholders that it will continue to support the agency to expand access to lines of credit and lead the charge to strengthen partnerships that will unlock financing to drive economic growth, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of making solid minerals a significant contributor to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product.

The reappointment of Fatima Shinkafi has been met with widespread jubilation from agency staff.

Upon her return to the office on Monday, staff members celebrated her leadership, with many expressing gratitude for her contributions to the organization and Nigeria’s mining sector.

Under Shinkafi’s leadership, the staff said SMDF has achieved significant milestones, including the successful implementation of the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative (PAGMI). This initiative has bolstered Nigeria’s gold mining sector, formalizing artisanal operations and enhancing economic contributions.

Shinkafi spearheaded strategic partnerships with key organizations such as the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), fostering growth and investment in the mining sector.

Her commitment to staff welfare and fostering a positive work environment has also garnered admiration and respect. Employees credit her for enhancing workplace conditions and morale, citing her dedication to the professional development of her team.