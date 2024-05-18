Shi’ites petition Gov Sani, CP over killing of 7 members

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shi’ites has petitioned Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani and the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP…

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shi’ites has petitioned Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani and the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Audu Dabigi, over an attack on its members where seven lives were allegedly lost during a pro-Palestine protest on April 5, 2024.

The Shi’ites in the petition, also addressed to the Senate President and signed by Professor Abdullahi Danladi under the Resource Forum of the Islamic Movement and made available to newsmen in Kaduna, claimed that the letters were dispatched through courier service but the Commissioner of Police refused to acknowledge the letter and even threatened the delivery staff.

The petition read, “Recall that members of the Islamic movement under the leadership of Allamah Sheikh Ibraheem Y. Zakzaky came out peacefully, on the 5th of April, 2024, to enlighten the public over the unfortunate genocide and cleansing of Palestinians in Gaza.

“As we all know, the conflict between Palestine and Israel is now a global concern and that has given rise to world-wide protests and condemnations.

The government of Kaduna State and the Commissioner of Police in the state deliberately attacked the peaceful demonstration in support of Palestine, killing 7 and injuring over 30 persons!

“Here, in Nigeria, the protest took place in over 30 cities and ended peacefully except that of Kaduna and Zaria. Why the attack?

“A petition letter was written, dated 6th May, 2024, against the Chief Security Officer of the State (The Governor) and the Commissioner of Police. The letter was addressed to the Senate President of the Federal Republic and signed by Prof. A. Danladi under the Resource Forum of the Islamic Movement.

“We wonder why enmity towards the movement is so glaring and wish to call on people of conscience to record the CP’s attitude as oppressive!! Peace be unto those that respect justice and humanity.”