Shi’ites petition Gov Sani, CP over killing of 7 members

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shi’ites has written a petition against Kaduna Governor Uba Sani and the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Audu Dabigi over an attack on its members where seven lives were allegedly lost during a pro-Palestine protest on 5th April, 2024.

The Shi’ites in a petition letter addressed to the Senate President of the Federal Republic and signed by Professor Abdullahi Danladi under the Resource Forum of the Islamic Movement and made available to newsmen in Kaduna further accused the duo of deliberately attacking the peaceful demonstration in support of Palestine.