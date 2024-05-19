✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Kaduna

Shi’ites petition Gov Sani, CP over killing of 7 members

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shi’ites has written a petition against Kaduna Governor Uba Sani and the state’s Commissioner of Police,…

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shi’ites has written a petition against Kaduna Governor Uba Sani and the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Audu Dabigi over an attack on its members where seven lives were allegedly lost during a pro-Palestine protest on 5th April, 2024.

The Shi’ites in a petition letter addressed to the Senate President of the Federal Republic and signed by Professor Abdullahi Danladi under the Resource Forum of the Islamic Movement and made available to newsmen in Kaduna further accused the duo of deliberately attacking the peaceful demonstration in support of Palestine.

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories