Shiites Kick over Bombing of Gaza Hospital

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), on Wednesday, protested against the attack on Al-Ahi Baptist Hospital in Gaza amid the raging conflict between Israel and…

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), on Wednesday, protested against the attack on Al-Ahi Baptist Hospital in Gaza amid the raging conflict between Israel and Palestine.

At least 500 people were killed when an airstrike reportedly from Israel hit Al-Ahi Baptist Hospital in Gaza, on Tuesday.

According to Palestinian health officials, the hospital was packed with wounded patients and others seeking shelter.

Several hospitals in Gaza City have become refuges for hundreds of people, hoping they would be spared bombardment.

Israel has launched massive strikes into Gaza since Hamas crossed into the country on October 7, killing over 1000 and talking about 200 hostage.

The IMN protest, which kicked off from the Wuse Zone 3 Pedestrian Bridge, terminated at the traffic light around Wuse Market with burning of the American and Israeli’s Flag.

In a statement, Sheikh Rabiu Abdullahi, a member of the movement, urged Nigerians to support the “oppressed” Palestinians.

The statement which was titled “We Condemn Israel Attacks on Gaza Hospital”, reads: “We are protesting to condemn the attacks on al-Ahli Arab Hospital, Central Gaza, made by the illegal state of Israel. The hospital was housing hundreds of sick and wounded people, and people forcibly displaced from their homes.

“The bombardment led to the killing of more than 500 people, including patients, staff of the hospital, and displaced Palestinians sheltering inside the hospital. Gaza has been under the Israeli siege since June 2007, which has caused a decline in living standards. We believe that this is a massacre and a war crime.

“Israel is in breach of international law, and the Palestinians are fighting to liberate their homeland from 75 years of Israeli oppression and terrorism.

“Supporting oppressed people is human, and thus, supporting the oppressed people of Palestine is a duty for all people of conscience. Islam taught us that human beings are either our brothers in religion or in humanity.

“As said by Martin Luther King Jr., “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied to a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly”.

“Calling people to support justice everywhere and oppose tyranny and oppression everywhere is part of the teachings of our leader, Shaikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky (H). For more than three decades, the Islamic movement, under the leadership of his eminence, Shaikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H), has been organising programmes and protests in support of the oppressed people of Palestine.

“In view of the foregoing, we urge all in Nigeria to break the deafening silence and raise voices to support the oppressed Palestinians.

“We condemn this attack on the Gaza hospital, and the illegal state of Israel must be held liable for this atrocity.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...