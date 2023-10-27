Shiites hold pro-palestinian rally in Abuja

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), on Friday, held a pro-Palestinian rally amid the raging conflict between Israel and Palestine. Daily Trust reports that the…

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), on Friday, held a pro-Palestinian rally amid the raging conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Daily Trust reports that the peaceful rally took place after prayers at the National Mosque, Abuja.

In a statement, Sheikh Sidi Munir Sokoto, a member of the movement, urged Nigerians to support the “oppressed” people of Palestine.

“The Palestinian people in all of Palestine have continued to suffer horrendous massacres and hardships. Hospitals rendered useless due to lack of medical stocks, medicine, power and water. The Zionists are creating a humanitarian catastrophe that will kill or displace 2.2 million people.

“It is inhuman for us to keep silent in this regard and we feel the least we can do from our own side is to protest against this great injustice. We intended to march from the Mosque to Wuse, but we were prevented by security operatives. We all need to support the oppressed people of Palestine,” Sokoto said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...