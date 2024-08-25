FCT CP mourns slain officers, says ‘Shiites have declared war on us’

Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory, Benneth Igweh, has expressed his displeasure over the killing of two his operatives during a procession by…

Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory, Benneth Igweh, has expressed his displeasure over the killing of two his operatives during a procession by members of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria popularly known as Shiites.

Igweh also described as “provocative” the actions of the group by attacking security operatives without sparing two other policewomen who were critically injured during the melee that ensued in the nation’s capital, Abuja, on Sunday.

Daily Trust had reported that at least a trader was shot dead, while two police officers were killed in the clash between police and the group at popular Wuse Market, Abuja, and no fewer than three police vehicles were set also ablaze.

Speaking to our correspondent at Force Headquarters, Abuja, Igweh vowed that he would not tolerate any attack on his men, insisting that their killers would not go unpunished.

“You can see now that these people (Shiites) have killed my men. They even went ahead to injure two policewomen. In fact, they’ve even declared war on security operatives.

“We spoke to their lawyer, if you heard what he was saying, you would be shocked, you would know that these people have declared total war on us.

“I want assure you that we won’t take that lightly, this is the last protest or procession they will carry out in FCT,” the visibly angry senior police officer told our correspondent.”