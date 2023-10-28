Shiites ask FG to cut ties with Israel over war against Palestine

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has called on the federal government to cut ties with Israel, amid the ongoing war between the country and…

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has called on the federal government to cut ties with Israel, amid the ongoing war between the country and Palestine.

Briefing newsmen Saturday in Abuja, Chairman, Resource Forum of IMN, Prof. Abdullahi Danladi, condemned the continued escalation of the war and ‘oppression on Palestinian territories’.

Delivering his speech, Danladi said, “The essence of our gathering is to once again address you and the good people of Nigeria and beyond on the continued escalation of atrocities being committed on the people of Palestine by the illegal Zionist State of Israel.

“It is on record that our Leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Yaqoub El-Zakzaky (H) has been championing solidarity with not just the Palestinians, but all the weak and oppressed people across the globe.

“The recent events in the Middle East and particularly the occupied land of Palestine has opened another chapter in human history. For over seventy- five years, the Zionist have been killing and forcefully ejecting the Palestinians from their homes under the watch and supervision of the hypocritical America and her evil allies. So far, several thousands have been killed, most of whom were children and women. Hospitals, schools, refugee camps and worship centers have not been spared of the crimes of Israel.

“Where are the so called champions of human rights and advocates of democratic and human values. America is not only silent, but in flagrant abuse to human lives and freedom is seen shamelessly sending warships to aid and support the Israel in its continual massacre.

“The wave of support being shown to the weak and oppressed people of Palestine globally by people of different faiths and nationalities, including some right thinking Jews, is a clear testimony to the fact that the illegal state of Israel today stands out as the most hated and cursed state in the world.”

He continued: “It is a known fact that Israel has serially violated charter of the United Nations and resolutions concerning this illegal occupation by which they have continued to extend and encroach into the very paltry territory of the Palestine. Therefore, the resistance we all see by the Hamas is to say the least, in line with cardinal principles of self-determination, self defence and rights protection.

“These brave people have remained steadfast in their holy struggle. Thus, we salute and assure you of our continuous prayers and support. Indeed, the Islamic Movement under the revered leadership of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H) has for over three decades consistently shown its unflinching support to the oppressed Palestine.

“We will like to call on those who are ignorant of the history and events in the Middle East and tend to see the Zionist as their brothers in faith, to see things beyond the prism of faith, race, colour, etc. The recent attacks on Churches and hospital are enough to show that it is beyond the issue of religion, rather it is crime against humanity which must be condemned.

“The desperation shown by the barbaric attacks only exposes the weakness of the illegal state of Israel and is clear sign of their inevitable collapse and downfall in not a very far future. The final victory from Allah is for the oppressed.

“On this note, we join our voices in calling the Nigerian government to immediately cut off all relations and ties with the illegal.”

