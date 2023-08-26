Shettima: Why Nigeria didn’t apply for BRICS membership

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that Nigeria did not apply for membership of BRICS – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, adding that…

The VP stated this on Channels Television on Friday, hours after the economic bloc said it considered admitting six new members – Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates – next year.

Recall that BRICS, coined by Goldman Sachs as emerging world economies, had its summit from 22-24 August in Johannesburg, South Africa.

As questions were raised on why Nigeria, the most populous African nation, did not join the group, Shettima, said many variables would be considered before the country makes its decision.

Shettima said, “So far, we have not applied for the membership of BRICS. And it is majorly informed by the fact that my principal President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a true democrat that believes in consensus building.

“There are so many variables that need to be taken into cognizance. We have to evaluate so many tendencies and issues that require engagements with the economic advisory council, the Federal Executive Council, and even the National Assembly before an informed decision towards joining the BRICS would be taken.”

Chinese President, Xi Jinping, spoke about the expansion of the bloc membership, as Ethiopia and Egypt are set to become the two member-nations from Africa to join South Africa in BRICS.

The newly admitted countries would become full members from January 1, 2024.

