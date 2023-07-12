Shettima wants support of speaker, principal officers

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said the state of affairs in Nigeria requires the cooperation of all citizens irrespective of differences in political affiliations or…

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said the state of affairs in Nigeria requires the cooperation of all citizens irrespective of differences in political affiliations or religious persuasions, and tribal and sectional backgrounds to support the Tinubu administration in its noble objective of transforming the country.

He stated this on Tuesday when he received the leadership of the 10th House of Representatives led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on a courtesy visit.

Speaking after the introduction of the principal officers, Sen. Shettima solicited the support of the House of Representatives for the actualisation of the agenda of the Tinubu administration.

According to him, “the President is determined to redefine the meaning and concept of modern leadership. He started firing on all cylinders from day one. The President has proved his competence, his capability and his commitment. I urge you, the Rt Hon Speaker and the esteemed leadership of the House to support the President in his noble objectives of transforming this nation.”

Shettima, in a statement by Olusola Abiola, Director Information, Office of the Vice President, reiterated President Tinubu’s support for the legislature.

Earlier in his remarks, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abbas while introducing the new principal officers, assured the Vice President of the House’s support for all Federal Government programmes and policies.

