Shettima tasks lawmakers on legislation to improve nutrition

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on the lawmakers across the nation to enact relevant legislation that will enhance nutrition and food security in the country.

He made the call on Wednesday while hosting the National Legislative Network on Nutrition and Food Security at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The group was led by the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Nutrition and Food Security, Chike Okafor.

The vice president also underscored the role of the legislature in making the Nutrition 774 initiative a success.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu’s administration is spearheading the Nutrition 774 Initiative to improve coordination, financing, and accountability.

This, he said, is with a view to ensuring “that every mother and child—regardless of where they live—has access to lifesaving nutrition interventions tailored to their needs.

“For too long, our responses to malnutrition have been fragmented, donor-driven, and inconsistent. Nutrition 774 changes that.

“It is government-led, government-funded, and government-implemented because we understand that food security cannot be outsourced.

“The role of the legislature in making this initiative a success cannot be overstated.

“You are essential in reviewing key laws—from maternity leave policies that support improved infant nutrition to the removal of multiple taxation on food produce to curb inflation.

“But beyond policies, we need execution. We have had enough reports, enough recommendations, and enough committees. What Nigeria needs now is action.”

Shettima said that the Federal Government’s interventions align with global aspirations such as the UN Agenda 2030 and the African Union Agenda 2063.

He pointed out that the Tinubu’s administration was integrating the initiative with its broader national policies, including the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, the National Policy on Food and Nutrition, and the National Policy on Food Safety.

Shettima noted the link between malnutrition and insecurity, observing that the regions’ worst hit by food insecurity are also the regions most affected by violence and instability.

He told lawmakers that by investing in nutrition, the nation is investing in national security, long-term stability and economic growth.

He warned that desperation would always set in whenever people struggle to eat.

Earlier, Okafor, said his committee has the core mandate of looking at existing laws on nutrition and food and amending them to bring them up to meet with global realities.

He said that key legislative reforms under consideration include extending maternity leave from three to six months, regulating the sale of bulk and potentially adulterated vegetable oil in open markets.

He said others are addressing multiple taxations on food products transported across different regions of the country.