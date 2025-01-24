Shettima Returns from Davos after WEF Engagements

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has returned to Nigeria after participating in the 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

The Vice President, who represented Nigeria at the annual global economic summit, presented the nation’s investment opportunities to a global audience and advocated African economic integration to the rest of the world.

The Vice President also held strategic meetings with world leaders and international organizations.

At the WEF meeting in Davos, Shettima participated in forums that drew attention to the importance of driving investment into Africa’s frontier markets.

At a forum entitled, “Roadmap to Co-create Investment Opportunities for Africa’s Frontier Markets,” organised by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and WEF, the Vice President reaffirmed Nigeria’s readiness to attract capital for sustainable growth.

At another forum, Shettima also assured participants of Nigeria’s commitment to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), just as he reaffirmed the nation’s resolve to leverage digital trade as a tool for economic transformation, projecting Africa’s potential to achieve a $29 trillion economy by 2050.

In bilateral meetings with global leaders, including the President of Botswana, Duma Boko, and President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Shettima also discussed strengthening intra-African relations and fostering partnerships to promote trade and development.

Speaking on Nigeria’s reform agenda under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, VP Shettima highlighted ongoing measures such as subsidy removal, exchange rate alignment and tax reforms, noting that the country is now on a path to sustained economic growth.

Other highlights of his participation include his role as a panelist in the “Financial Times Global Risks 2025” dialogue, where he stressed the importance of multilateral collaboration to address global crises.

He was accompanied to the Forum by senior government officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr Wale Edun; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole and Executive Secretary of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, Aisha Rimi, the Vice President returned to Abuja following the conclusion of his engagements in Davos.