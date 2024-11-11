Shettima, Reps’ Speaker, Others for National Children Leadership Conference

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen and Deputy Speaker Benjamin Okezie Kalu are among dignitaries expected to grace the 2024 National Children’s Leadership Conference (NCLC) in Abuja.

The event which is being organised by a nongovernmental organisation, Children of Africa Leadership and Values Development Initiative (CALDEV) is expected to attract about 300 children from across the country.

Speaking at a briefing on Monday, the Founder/President of CALDEV, Rep Bamidele Salam, said the event which holds in Abuja between November 17 and 21, aims at bringing together, diverse gathering of children leaders across Nigeria to promote national cohesion, loyalty, unity, integration as well as foster patriotism among the participants who cut across the North, South, East and West of the country.

He said the event with the theme: “Empowering Young Voices, Building a Legacy for Sustainable Development”, will feature a series of sessions on leadership, values orientation, panel sessions, skills acquisition, child rights advocacy, talent shows, awards to early achievers, mentorship sessions, educational tour to the National Assembly and others places of attraction, as well as parliamentary mock session among others.

“It gives me great pleasure to lead this initiative, which aims to provide a platform for young Nigerians, particularly children aged between 12-17years, to develop leadership skills, engage with decision-makers, and understand the intricacies of national governance and civic responsibility”, he said.

He said CALDEV was also using the conference to commemorate the 2024 Universal Children’s Day which normally holds on 20th November of each year.

He said the event was a testament to the collective commitment to shaping the leaders of tomorrow and empowering the next generation of Nigerian youths.

Salam said highlights of the event include awards to some talented children who have distinguished themselves in various spheres of life.

Among the awardees include Ashezi Akwashiki, a 10-year-old founder of Book Buddies, an internationally recognized author, poet, and advocate for girl-child education; Master Sheun Ayomide Samuel, a 16-year-old innovator from Abuja who builds rechargeable lights, fans, and toy cars from improvised materials as well as Maxwell Anyanwu Munachinso, a 15-year-old ICT consultant from Lagos, specialising in AI, coding, and solutions architecture.

He said the conference was designed to encourage critical thinking, decision-making, and leadership skills among participants, helping to nurture a new generation of Nigerian leaders who are poised to create positive change.

Salam said the organisation was concerned about the increasing number of out-of-school children in the country, adding, it will be engaging with state assemblies on the need to enact legislations that will help address the menace.

He expressed appreciation for the sponsors and partners supporting CALDEV’s mission and extended an invitation to all stakeholders to join in the transformative event.