Shettima reaffirms Tinubu’s resolve to bridge financial gaps

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday reaffirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to economic reforms that prioritise inclusive growth and bridge financial gaps across the country.

He disclosed this during the inauguration of the Presidential Committee on Economic and Financial Inclusion (PreCEFI) as part of the federal government’s commitment to achieving a trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

The event also witnessed the signing of an investment agreement by private sector stakeholders to provide the foundational infrastructure needed for the full operationalisation of the Aso Accord initiative.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony and sign-off of the investment commitments at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the vice president called on all stakeholders to support the government’s effort at bridging financial gaps for millions of unbanked citizens.

He said, “Our road to a $1 trillion economy by 2030 shall remain a mere wish unless we lay a foundation strong enough to carry our dreams. Dreams are not built on hope alone. They are the sum of deliberate ideas and strategies, inspired by our desire to win,” he added.

The vice president noted the progress made since the launch of the Financial Inclusion Strategy in 2012, explaining that inclusion rates have improved from 60.3% to 74% as of 2023 but added that beneath these figures lie untold stories of millions still locked out of the financial system.

In a goodwill message, the Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, said economic and financial inclusion had been instrumental to the state’s astronomical increase in internally generated revenues, noting that growing the economy with the interest of the weak and vulnerable at heart is at the core of what the state government is doing.

In the same vein, Kaduna State Governor, Sen. Uba Sani, said financial inclusion for Nigeria was long overdue, just as he welcomed the visionary leadership of Vice President Shettima.

He noted that beyond the issues of poverty, financial inclusion will help to address a lot of issues in the northern part of the country where digital infrastructure and network connectivity is inadequate.