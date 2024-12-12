Shettima presides over NEC meeting

Vice President Kashim Shettima is presently presiding over the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting commenced after the arrival of the Vice President at the Council Chamber of the State House.

The meeting is expected to consider the issue of State Police and other matters of National importance.

At its last meeting in November, the Council disclosed that members would take a decision on the issue of State police when next NEC is convened.

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Duoye Diri, who disclosed this to State House Correspondents after the meeting had said, “On the state police, Council was updated with the submission of the establishment of state police, and it was reported that 33 states have submitted their positions, while three states are yet to do so.