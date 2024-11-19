Shettima, Ngige present as Senate holds valedictory for Ifeanyi Ubah  

The Senate on Tuesday held a valedictory session to honour late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima; former Anambra State governor, Chris Ngige; Senator Uche Ekwunife who represented Anambra Central at the National Assembly, were among dignitaries in attendance.

Ubah died on July 26, 2024, at the age of 52, as senator representing Anambra South on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The casket carrying his remains was staged in front of the White House, around the Senate Chamber of the National Assembly Complex.

Ubah’s seat in the chamber was adorned with flowers and draped in a cloth (Green, white and green).

The session was open to both senators and non-senators who paid their last respect to the late senator.

In a show of respect, Senate President Godswill Akpabio also appeared in Isi-Enyi traditional attire, paired with a red cap and dark sunglasses.

Ubah was the Chief Executive Officer of Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited. He died in London, United Kingdom.