News

Shettima jets out to Abidjan for energy resources exhibition

shettima plane
    By Baba Martins 
Vice President Kashim Shettima on Wednesday departed Abuja for Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire to attend the opening ceremony of the International Exhibition of Extractive and Energy Resources (SIREXE) 2024 conference. 
The SIREXE conference is an international event organised by the Government of Côte d’Ivoire. It focuses on “Policies and Strategy for the Sustainable Development of the Extractive and Energy Industries”.
Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of The Vice President, in a statement on Wednesday said the conference would be held from November 27 to December 2, 2024, at the Abidjan Exhibition Centre.
Nkwocha said the visit is on the invitation of Côte d’Ivoire’s Vice President Tiémoko Meyliet Koné.
VP Shettima will utilise the event to share Nigeria’s experience in the hydrocarbon exploration and production sectors.
The Vice President is expected to return to Abuja later on Wednesday.

