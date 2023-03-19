Shettima insists February 25 poll is most credible in Nigeria’s history

The vice president-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, has described the February 25 election as the most credible in the Nigerian history, calling on opposition parties to…

The vice president-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, has described the February 25 election as the most credible in the Nigerian history, calling on opposition parties to concede defeat.

Kashim, who spoke to newsmen shortly after casting his vote at his polling unit in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, said victory is from God, so they should all team up with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to move the country forward.

Buttressing fact that the election is credible, Kashim said “President Buhari has never lost an election in Katsina but lost this time around, the same as president-elect Bola Tinubu, who lost in Lagos, Ifeanyi Okowa, who lost in Delta and Datti Baba Ahmed that lost in Kaduna”.

He assured that the Tinubu-led administration would be the product of a wide range of consultations among the various stakeholders of the Nigerian society.

Shettima said Tinubu’s administration would be humble in its approach to governance.

On how he felt about the success, Shettima said there is nothing as humbling as success at a poll,

“A success at the polls is a call to service, I’m not better than you in any yardstick, in fact in terms of physical prowess you can mould me to pieces.

“Power is the most ephemeral God gift to humanity, for me, I believe it should be a call to service, not to grandstanding, we should work, we should coallate into a single force and address some of the core challenges facing us as people and as a nation.

“We are a great nation chained by ineptitude, chained by corruption, chained by divisions and for president-elect, Bola Tinubu, is just as a cutout for him, engage in national unity and cohesion, the stability of the nation is much more important than any political gain.

“We will work asidiously for the good of the nation. We will not grandstand, it is not time for us to gloat over our victory, it’s a period of sober reflection, introspection, reaching out to all interest groups and see the stability of the nation is sustain and move to the higher pedestal” he said.