Shettima: How Debt can be Transformed Into Economic Asset

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has inaugurated the Supervisory Board of the Debt Management Office (DMO) as part of efforts by the Federal Government to strengthen fiscal and monetary policy coordination.
He said the move will ensure long-term debt sustainability in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.
Speaking during the Meeting of the Board on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, the Vice President who is also Chairman of the Board charged the members to come up with a more strategic approach to public debt management.
He argued that debt must be used for economic growth and poverty reduction, noting that Nigeria must continue to use public debt as a vehicle for the development of critical infrastructure and tool for economic growth and poverty reduction.
He said, “With prudent management, debt can be transformed into an asset for economic growth and poverty reduction. Our goal must be to formulate policies, regulations, and guidelines for the DMO, with a view to achieving long-term debt sustainability for our country.”
Shettima explained that this approach aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, which prioritizes fiscal discipline, economic stability, and sustainable development.
He stressed that borrowing, when applied prudently, could serve as a catalyst for economic growth rather than a financial liability.
“As you all know, public debt, if prudently applied, becomes an asset for economic growth and poverty reduction. However, recent realities in our economy call for stronger coordination between our fiscal and monetary policies,” he said.
