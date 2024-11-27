Shettima, Gombe gov, others pay last respect to Paul Unongo

Vice President Kashim Shettima paid his final respects to the late Wantaregh Paul Iyorpuu Unongo, a former Minister of Steel Development in Nigeria’s Second Republic, during a tribute event in Makurdi, Benue State, on Tuesday.

Unongo, who passed away on November 29, 2022, at the age of 87, was an influential elder statesman.

The event was part of a week-long series leading to his final internment in his hometown of Unongo village, Kwande Local Government Area, scheduled for Saturday.

Vice President Shettima, who led a delegation of high-profile figures, praised Unongo’s significant contributions to Nigeria’s history.

In his tribute, Shettima said, “We gather here not just to mourn the passing of a great man but to celebrate the monumental life of Wantaregh Paul Iyorpuu Unongo. Pa Unongo lived not for himself but for the betterment of others.”

Shettima commended Unongo’s leadership, particularly his role as Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), where he succeeded the respected Alhaji Maitama Sule.

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia also commended Unongo’s family for fulfilling his final wishes.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, who is also the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, described Unongo as a teacher, leader, and unifier, noting his lasting influence as a mentor and inspiration to many.