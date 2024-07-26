Shettima demands pan-African collaboration on climate change

Vice President Kashim Shettima has charged African countries to unite in addressing climate change and social impact challenges facing the continent. Shettima called on leaders…

Vice President Kashim Shettima has charged African countries to unite in addressing climate change and social impact challenges facing the continent.

Shettima called on leaders of the continent to work together in developing sustainable practices and protecting ecosystems as a means of securing a greener future and springboard for the continent’s overall development and progress in the face of existential climate realities.

Speaking on Thursday during the Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS) 2024 in Lagos, Shettima, who was represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, stressed the urgency of collaborative action.

“The brunt of climate change that Africa faces can only be mitigated if we stand together,” the VP stated.

Noting that climate change is an existential issue, Senator Shettima described it as “the elephant in every social impact room.”

The vice president emphasised the need for joint efforts in climate change mitigation and adaptation, as well as technological innovation in the agriculture and energy sectors.

He also stressed the importance of investing in quality education and skills development across the continent, calling for collaborative efforts to improve healthcare systems in African nations.

“Whatever blueprints we promote must focus on innovation. That’s the compass of social impact,” he stated.

The vice president urged African nations to empower local innovators, invest in research, and create ecosystems that foster ground-breaking solutions to deliver maximum social impact.

He emphasised that from agricultural to energy solutions, harnessing technology and creativity is crucial for saving today and preparing for tomorrow.”