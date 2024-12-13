Shettima, Dangote, Governors attend Bagudu’s son’s wedding

Vice President Kashim Shettima and other high-profile figures gathered to celebrate the wedding Fatihah of Ibrahim A. Bagudu, son of the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu, and Amina Tatari Ali, in Kaduna on Friday.

The ceremony, held at the historic Sultan Bello Mosque, and was graced by dignitaries, including Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

Also present were Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule, Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, and Minister of Finance Wale Edun.

The solemnization of the marriage (Nikah) was officiated by the Chief Imam of Sultan Bello Mosque, Dr. Muhammad Suleiman Adam, who offered prayers for the couple’s happiness and future. In his sermon, the Imam stressed the significance of love, unity, and faith in building a strong family foundation.

Thousands of well-wishers, including residents and visitors who stayed behind after