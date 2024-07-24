✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Shettima commissions solar power projects in Jigawa

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday inaugurated several key projects in Jigawa State, reiterating the government’s commitment to a brighter future. The commissioned projects include…

Vice President Kashim Shettima
    By Ali Rabiu Ali, Dutse 

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday inaugurated several key projects in Jigawa State, reiterating the government’s commitment to a brighter future.

The commissioned projects include a solar-powered 10-hectare irrigation farm in Madobi Dutse; a 120KVA solar plant at Dutse Central Market; Jigawa State Empowerment Solar Kiosks (State Project); employment initiative targeting 1,000 youths in agriculture and an SMEs clinic empowerment programme.

Shettima said the SME clinic would empower the vast population of Jigawa State and urged Governor Malam Umar Namadi to continue supporting the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The vice president called on Nigerians to remain patient during the current economic challenges, assuring them that relief is on the horizon.

He praised Governor Namadi for his relentless efforts to advance the state and empower its people.

The governor expressed gratitude to the vice president for commissioning the projects, which aim to benefit the citizens of Jigawa.

He highlighted several significant achievements of his administration in agriculture, youth empowerment, infrastructure, hygiene and sanitation, which have earned him recognition as an Open Defecation Free (ODF) Ambassador in Nigeria by UNICEF.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories