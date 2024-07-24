Shettima commissions solar power projects in Jigawa

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday inaugurated several key projects in Jigawa State, reiterating the government’s commitment to a brighter future. The commissioned projects include…

The commissioned projects include a solar-powered 10-hectare irrigation farm in Madobi Dutse; a 120KVA solar plant at Dutse Central Market; Jigawa State Empowerment Solar Kiosks (State Project); employment initiative targeting 1,000 youths in agriculture and an SMEs clinic empowerment programme.

Shettima said the SME clinic would empower the vast population of Jigawa State and urged Governor Malam Umar Namadi to continue supporting the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The vice president called on Nigerians to remain patient during the current economic challenges, assuring them that relief is on the horizon.

He praised Governor Namadi for his relentless efforts to advance the state and empower its people.

The governor expressed gratitude to the vice president for commissioning the projects, which aim to benefit the citizens of Jigawa.

He highlighted several significant achievements of his administration in agriculture, youth empowerment, infrastructure, hygiene and sanitation, which have earned him recognition as an Open Defecation Free (ODF) Ambassador in Nigeria by UNICEF.