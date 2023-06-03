Shettima commissions N570m NASS Jumu’at Mosque

The vice president, Senator Kashim Shettima Friday commissioned the Jumu’at Mosque built by the Muslim community in the National Assembly. Shettima who represented President Bola…

The vice president, Senator Kashim Shettima Friday commissioned the Jumu’at Mosque built by the Muslim community in the National Assembly.

Shettima who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the event called on leaders to act with humility as they discharge their responsibilities while in positions of authority and seek their hereafter through similar projects and charity.

Shettima said they should also be mindful of the transience of power and life as they must one day leave their positions and the world.

He said he has packed his belongings from his former office as a senator adding that, in two weeks, many will not know that he had once occupied the office which he said confirms the transience of power.

“50 years from now, many people will not be alive. We should act with humility; power and wealth are gifts from Allah,” he said.

Also speaking, chairman, National Assembly Mosque Project Management Committee, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau said the idea to build the mosque started in 2021 by the leadership of the Senate and the House of Representatives set up the committee.

In his remark, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, represented by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, commended all the people that made contributions to build the mosque saying that, it is Allah’s will that chose the members of the 9th Assembly to do it.

