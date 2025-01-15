Shettima, Akpabio, others honour fallen heroes in Abuja 

First to lay the wreath was the Vice-President, followed by the Senate President, Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas represented by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, and Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kerere-Ekun.

The event, which involved the laying of wreaths at the National Arcade in Abuja, was the climax of activities marking the 2025 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day (AFCRD).

Also at the ceremony were service chiefs and members of the Diplomatic corps.

The wreath was also laid by Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru, Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

They were followed by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, and Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Other dignitaries that also performed the wreath-laying ceremony, were members of the Diplomatic Corps, the Nigerian Legion and widows of late officers and soldiers represented by Mrs Olubunmi Ese-Okiti, Interim President, Military Widows Association (MIWA).

There was also the firing of three volleys in honour of the fallen heroes which has its origin in the old custom of halting fighting in the warfront to remove the dead from the battlefield.

The celebration started with a series of activities including the Jumma’at Prayer on January 10 at the National Mosque and the Interdenominational Christian Service on January 12.

This year’s celebration also featured other activities such as social and award evening for soldiers, ratings, airmen and regimental dinner and award night for officers organised by the Defence Headquarters, among other activities.

The Defence Headquarters also held a lecture, art exhibition and display of some locally produced military wares, in Abuja.