Shettima, Akpabio in Kano as Barau’s son weds rep’s daughter

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio are among the dignitaries currently in Kano for the wedding of Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin’s son, Abdullahi

Abdullahi is set to tie the knot with his heartthrob, Bilkisu Aliyu Sani Madaki, daughter of the Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep Aliyu Sani Madaki.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, governors, top politicians attended the wedding Fatiha at Isyaka Rabiu Juma’at Mosque, Goron Dutse, Kano, after juma’at prayers.

Shettima stood in as the groom’s Wali, who on behalf of the family took the marriage oath and presented N500,000 as dowry, while Abbas who accepted the groom’s proposal and gave the bride’s hand in marriage.

The wedding Fatiha was duly observed according to Islamic rites led by the Chief Imam of Isyaku Rabiu Juma’at mosque, Sheikh Abdullahi Mahmud Salga.

Notable among the dignitaries are also Senator Ali Ndume, Kawu Sumaila, members of the Kano Executive Council among others.

