Shelve your political ambitions, Adamawa gov urges appointees

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has issued a stern warning to his appointees to set aside their political ambitions in 2025 and focus on building the state.

Fintiri spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Yola, Adamawa State capital.

He made it clear that anyone unable to abide by this directive should step down from their position, emphasising that his administration would not tolerate any form of distraction.

The governor assured that when the time for politics comes he would fully support the emerging candidate, but for now, the focus should be on delivering results.