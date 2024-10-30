Shelve proposed Bola Ahmed Tinubu University

A bill sponsored by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu and eight others for the establishment of a university for the promotion of the learning of Nigerian languages passed first reading during plenary at the House last week.

As stated in Section 2, Part 1 of the bill, the proposed university to be named Bola Ahmed Tinubu Federal University of Nigerian Languages, shall when established, “Encourage the advancement of learning and to hold out to all persons without distinction of race, creed, sex or political conviction, the opportunity of acquiring higher education in Nigerian languages and cultures”.

The bill further states that the university would also “Act as agent and catalyst through postgraduate training, research and innovation for the effective and economic utilisation, exploitation and conservation of Nigeria’s economic and human resources….”

As grandiose and lofty these intentions are, there are however some issues that need to be addressed pertaining to the university.

The first issue that has got Nigerians talking about the proposed university is the name. To many Nigerians, naming the institution after President Tinubu goes against the ideal. The norm, from practice and experience, such institutions are named after personalities either posthumously or when they are no longer occupying public office. The break with this practice in this case would raise questions of ethics and propriety.

Although President Tinubu is eminently qualified for this honour, it must be pointed out, however, to the proposers of the bill that doing so when he is occupying the position of President of Nigeria, which places him above being linked to matters of this nature, does not reflect positively on him and the office.

There are scores of government owned universities in Nigeria and to name one of them after the president will likely raise allegations of partisanship and even of conflict of interest. Should such issues come in the future, no matter how trifling, the president’s name and office would likely become subject of ridicule.

Another point to consider is that the establishment of a university solely for the learning of Nigerian languages is a duplication of effort. In many Nigerian universities, there are full-fledged departments and even faculties and research centres dedicated to the study of various Nigerian languages. Some of these departments and research centres have gone far in the development of structures, vocabularies and syntax of the languages they are working on, which has helped to enrich their use both in academic and ordinary arenas. In addition to these, are also purpose built centres and institutions for the study and development of languages established by the government in some locations around the country, which have been in existence for quite some years now.

We must also point out the implications of setting up the university, which in view of the prevailing economic circumstances in the country is inappropriate. It is not lost on Nigerians that the existing public universities are grappling with the effects of underfunding, which have adversely affected the quality of academic exercises and the improvement of physical infrastructure. A good number of them are coping with crumbling buildings, including lecture theatres, which are too cramped to accommodate students. It will certainly not bear down well on Nigerians to see that as the government is lamenting about dwindling resources and inability to properly fund existing universities, huge sums are being spent on establishing another university whose purpose and need have not been properly determined.

All said from the criticism and lack of enthusiasm that greeted the efforts to establish the university, it is clear that Nigerians consider it as a case of misplaced priority. They also see it as a case of sycophancy and gratuitous abnegation of status of the National Assembly as a constitutionally recognised and independent arm of government. Already, Nigerians for one reason or the other have come to regard the current National Assembly as too willing to pander to the Executive arm of government uncritically, even without any prompting. This is one more example of an attempt to delve headlong into matters that require a lot of introspection and sensitivity, especially under the prevailing harsh economic and social conditions prevailing in the country.

Accordingly, we call on the members of the House of Representatives to shelve this idea of a Bola Ahmed Tinubu University.