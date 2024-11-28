Shell trains 9,000 youths as entrepreneurs

A total of 9,000 youths in the Niger Delta have acquired entrepreneurial skills in the LiveWIRE programme of the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) since it was introduced in 2003, it has been revealed.

It was introduced as part of efforts to boost employment opportunities among people aged 18 – 35 years.

The recipients were trained and supported with start-up grants and business mentorship enabling them to launch their own businesses and become employers of labour.

The latest training, sponsored by the SPDC Joint Venture, which includes the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, TotalEnergies and Nigerian Agip Oil Company, involved more than 1,000 young entrepreneurs from host communities in Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta states.

They recently graduated having developed business plans and pitched them to experts as part of the training. 654 trainees were selected as best-performers.