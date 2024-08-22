Shekarau-led northern group to meet leaders over region’s problems

A group of prominent politicians and technocrats from Northern Nigeria, League of Northern Democrats (LND), which emerged on Tuesday, has called on the state and…

A group of prominent politicians and technocrats from Northern Nigeria, League of Northern Democrats (LND), which emerged on Tuesday, has called on the state and federal governments to view the recent #EndBadGovernance protest as a catalyst for change.

The group, led by a former Kano State Governor, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, converged in Abuja on Tuesday for its inaugural meeting.

Addressing journalists at the end of the meeting, Shekarau emphasised the group’s commitment to northern development through advocacy for good governance.

He revealed that a political committee had been formed to draft a document outlining regional aspirations to present to politicians seeking votes, with the aim of ensuring that the aspirations influenced their policies.

The committee, convened by Dr. Umar Ardo with Emmanuel Jime as secretary, plans to establish seven sub-committees.

Shekarau explained that the goal was to create a comprehensive document to address long-term regional issues rather than focus on immediate political cycles.

He stressed the need for action from federal, state, and local governments in response to the protest against bad governance.

Shekarau also highlighted the need for reform in the education sector and improvements in security. He criticised the current system, where project decisions were made unilaterally by the executive, underscoring the need for a body that would hold them accountable.

Dr. Ardo, on his part, said that LND was focused on resolving critical issues such as insecurity, hunger, and economic challenges rather than seeking political appointments.

The 226-member group consists of former governors, federal lawmakers, and businessmen. Besides Shekarau and Ardo, some of the top names in the group are Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, Sen Ibrahim Ida, Kabir Tafida, Falalu Bello, Dr Jamilu Isyaka Gwamna, Malam Salihu Lukman, Amb. Usman Sarki, Prof. Usman Yusuf, Muktari Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Aminu Shehu Shagari, and Murtala Shehu Yar’Adua.

In a communiqué issued after the meeting, the LND resolved to prioritise political unity within the North and foster solidarity to enhance its political influence in Nigeria. The group also decided to engage former heads of state, vice presidents, and other regional leaders for support.

LND proposed hosting a Northern political summit in Kaduna to provide a platform to discuss the region’s political future, economic development, and security challenges. Strategic working groups would be established to focus on political engagement, economic growth, security, and social cohesion.