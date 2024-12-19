Shekarau-led Northern group seeks amendements to Tinubu’s tax reform bills

The League of Northern Democrats (LND) under the leadership of its Chairman and former Kano State Governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, has sought amendments to President Bola Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bills currently under review in the National Assembly.

The group stated this on Thursday in Abuja at the presentation of the report of a technical committee set up by the LND to review the controversial tax reform bills.

Daily Trust reports that the tax reform bills have generated heated debates across the country, with the majority of the push backs coming from the North.

SPONSOR AD

Many governors and some leaders from the region contested that the tax reform bills, which also led to open confrontations in both chambers of the National Assembly, was meant to favour Lagos State and other narrow interests, as well as to shortchange the North.

Speaking at the event, Shekarau emphasized the importance of addressing concerns raised by the technical committee set up to evaluate the bills.

Shekarau said the committee’s findings highlighted socio-cultural and governance issues that, if overlooked, could have severe consequences.

“The LND views the proposed tax reform bills as an opportunity to advance Nigeria’s economic stability while addressing constitutional, socio-cultural, and governance concerns.

“We urge comprehensive amendments to ensure inclusivity, national cohesion, and equitable resource distribution,” Shekarau said.

The report is currently being presented at the ongoing event by the chairman of the committee, Senator Bala ibn Na’Allah.