Sheikh Sabon Rigachikun loses son in Kaduna

Kaduna-based Islamic scholar and one of the founding fathers of Izalatul Bidia Wa Ikamatus Sunnah, Sheikh Yusuf Sambo Rigachikun, has lost his son, Auwal Yusuf Sambo.

The death was announced by Sheikh Ahmad Gumi on his verified Facebook page.

Sheikh Gumi said, “To Allah, we belong and to Him, we shall return. Mal Auwal Yusuf Sambo is dead. The big boy here is Sheikh Yusuf Sambo Rigachikun and the student of Sheikh Dr Ahmad Gumi. May Allah forgive him.”

SPONSOR AD

The funeral prayer, led by Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, was held at Sheikh Yusuf Sambo’s residence in Rigachikun, Kaduna, at 10:00 a.m.

Prominent individuals, including former Kaduna State Governor Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, Sultan Bello Mosque Chief Imam Dr Muhammad Usman, and former NAHCON Chairman Barrister Abdullahi Muktar, attended the funeral alongside hundreds of mourners.

The deceased had been buried according to Islamic rites.