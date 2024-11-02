Sheikh Al-Azhar and Grand Mufti of Egypt share Islamic perspective to gender-based violence

Sheikh Ahmad El-Tayeb – the Grand Imam of Azhar, and Egypt’s Grand Mufti – Sheikh Nazir Ahmed Ayyad, are revered as two of the most influential figures in Sunni Islamic thought and Islamic jurisprudence. Their teachings and interpretations hold sway over their followers worldwide. The opportunity to engage in a two-hour discussion with them on the Islamic Perspective on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) prevention was a profound and enlightening experience.

The 14-day workshop was collaborative, bringing together a select group of 12 Islamic scholars to journey to Azhar University. The collective aim was to share experiences and ideas on how Islam offers solutions to preventing gender-based violence, drawing from Qur’anic and Hadeeth sources and acceptable practices (Aklaq).

These 12 influential Muslim opinion leaders from Kaduna and Kano states were selected as the first cohort for the peer-to-peer study in Egypt, which was conducted in collaboration with the Institute for Training and Research in Family Planning, a key contributor to the study tour. The study tour aimed to increase the capacity and understanding for addressing GBV within Islamic teachings.

Organised by the development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC) with support from the Ford Foundation West Africa Office, the intellectual journey provided the chance for 12 scholars and senior government officials from Kano and Kaduna states to discuss and explore Islamic perspectives in the prevention and mitigation of gender-based violence in northern Nigeria, a region with similar tradition, beliefs, and cultures with Egypt.

This journey began in January 2024, when the dRPC launched an exciting project – Muslim Opinion Leaders (MOLs) for Gender Based Violence (GBV) Prevention in Northern Nigeria, designed to address the increasing rates of GBV identified by the dRPC in a 2023 baseline study. This new project builds upon 20 years of dRPC’s successful work engaging MOLs, strengthening and positioning them to communicate, advocate for, and model change in their communities. This project targets male and female Muslim Opinion Leaders (MOLs), equipping and positioning them to use their influence to shift attitudes, behaviours and practices among the faithful, to guide the interpretation of religious precepts amongst the faithful and in state religious bureaucracies; as well as within secular government MDAs to implement policies and laws which protect women and girls from gender-based harm.

The choice of Al-Azhar University for this study tour was deliberate because Al-Azhar is Egypt’s oldest degree-granting university and is known as one of the most prestigious universities for Islamic learning. In addition to higher education, Al-Azhar oversees a national network of schools with approximately two million students. It was founded in 970 AH (1388 AD) by the Fatimid dynasty. Affording these select scholars the chance to go for the study tour at the prestigious Al-Azhar provided the scholars with theoretical, jurisprudential and scientific body of evidence on the prevention of GBV in Islamic countries.

Renown Islamic scholars such as Professor Ibrahim Salah Al-Hud-Hud, Dr. Ata-Abdelaty Mohammed, The Secretary General of the Islamic Research Academy, Egypt, Prof. Dr. Elham Shaheen and many professors of Islamic theology, scientists, and professors of Forensic Medicine, presented papers and religious evidence on the prevention of GBV and the rights of women in Islam to the Nigerian delegation.

The three days at Al-Azhar University were thought-provoking and educative, exposing the Nigerian scholars and officials to several approaches and communication strategies for correcting beliefs and shifting norms to prevent GBV. Delegates learned firsthand how Egypt’s GBV cases are being tackled through community mobilisation and education as well as systems strengthening, and through a complex and complementary Islamic-modern jurisprudence and political system.

The study tour also saw the participants visiting some select institutions, including Egypt’s Association of Women and Children, a veritable situation room where complaints and calls are received from survivors of GBV. This is a formidable, computerised institution that collates, analyses and transmits data of survivors to the relevant authorities for intervention.

Sheikh Al-Azhar and the Grand Mufti

Meeting with Sheikh Al-Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb, and the Grand Mufti Sheikh Nazir Ayyad, was the highlight of the 14-day intensive engagement with the different classes of scholars, experts, and institutions. The delegation first met with Sheikh Al-Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, who shared insights on preventing GBV from an Islamic perspective.

The MOL’s engagement with Sheikh Al-Azhar was a profound success as the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, whose words carried significant weight, shared his views with Qur’anic and Hadeeth sources that emphasised the rights of women in Islam. The Sheikh also emphasised the comprehensive nature of Islamic teachings on the protection of women and condemned all forms of violence against them. He underscored that Islam categorically rejects GBV and that religious leaders must uphold and promote these values within their communities. The session was particularly impactful, as the Sheikh’s authority and deep knowledge reinforced the delegates’ commitment to preventing GBV.

The delegates then met with the newly appointed Grand Mufti of Egypt, His Eminence Sheikh Nazir Mohamed Ayyad, who held his first official meeting with the dRPC MOLs delegation from Nigeria and discussed the religious frameworks protecting women’s rights, while analysing the Islamic provisions safeguarding women from violence, emphasising that any practice that leads to harm or injustice is contrary to Islamic teachings. The grand mufti’s explanation helped delegates understand Islamic jurisprudence mechanisms within Islamic law that can be leveraged to prevent GBV. This session was significant for the grand mufti’s tenure. We became the first official function he undertook nine days after his appointment.

The study tour was not all about intellectual engagements and discourse. The delegation took time to visit the Nigerian Embassy, the civic organisations and government agencies working on the prevention of GBV. It was a memorable 14 days for all the participants as they prepared to carry the message of preventing gender-based violence in Northern Nigeria and beyond.

Already, these 12 renowned scholars from Kano and Kaduna States have developed their work plan and are building collaborations and partnerships with other groups to collectively work in the field preaching the Islamic perspective on gender-based violence through radio campaigns, sermons, workshops, field engagements, and advocacy to the relevant authorities to take action to prevent GBV in Northern Nigeria.

Karofi is the Director of Partnerships Development and Communications at the development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC) Abuja and can be reached at: [email protected]