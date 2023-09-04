Sheikh Akoshile turbaned Grand Khalifa of Lagos

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has harped on the need for continued peaceful coexistence and religious harmony among residents of the state. Sanwo-Olu said this…

Sanwo-Olu said this weekend at the turbaning of Sheikh Ameenullah Adedoyin Akoshile as the first Grand Khalifa of Tijaniyya for Lagos State held at Lagos Central Mosque.

The governor, represented by his Special Adviser on Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Abdullahi Jebe, spoke in the presence of His Eminence from Kaolack, Senegal, Sheikh Muhammad Mansur Ibrahim Niass, who performed the turbaning, and supported by Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Aliyou Cisse and representative of the Grand Khalifa of Nigeria, His Eminence Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Governor Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to religious harmony through interfaith dialogues.

He noted that the state government is committed to strengthening the existing peaceful collaboration among various groups through the National Inter-Religious Council, NIREC.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, prayed to Almighty Allah to grant Khalifa Akoshile the wisdom, strength, and enablement to discharge the huge tasks ahead of him.

He said the Khalifa played an indelible role in the development of the University of Abuja when he was a member of the Governing Council of the university.

The turbaning was graced by the Grand Khalifa of Tijaniyya for Yoruba Land, Edo and Delta States, Sheikh Salisu Amao Adenekan, the Grand Mufti of Ilorin, Sheikh Farouk Sulaimon Onikijipa El-Miskin, the Chief Imam of Oro, Sheikh Mikail Onisan, and the CEO of NatureNews, Alhaji Aliu Akoshile.

In his remarks, Khalifa Ameenullah expressed gratitude to Allah and the leadership of Tijaniyya at all levels for the trust reposed in him, adding that about six million Tijaniyya in Lagos State will continue to promote peace, harmony and good governance in the state.

