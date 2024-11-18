Shehu Sani to Lamido: Look beyond politics on security issues

Senator Shehu Sani has urged former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido to refrain from politicising the issue of insecurity and instead recognise the progress made by the current administration in tackling security challenges.

Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, urged Lamido to acknowledge the efforts of the present government in addressing insecurity, rather than focusing on political attacks, particularly in his remarks about the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

Sani’s comments came in response to Lamido’s criticism of Ribadu, who had highlighted the achievements made in improving Nigeria’s security situation.

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Lamido described Ribadu as “loquacious, flippant,” suggesting that he would have been better suited as Minister of Information rather than NSA.

Lamido also reminded Ribadu of his past criticisms of President Tinubu, whom he had once labelled a corrupt politician while serving as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Lamido accused Ribadu of failing to conduct himself with the professionalism shown by his predecessors in the office.

In his response, Sani rebuked Lamido, emphasising that the administration deserves credit for reducing the security challenges it inherited.

He pointed out that the government’s efforts have led to a significant reduction in insecurity, particularly in the northern region, which had been hotspot for banditry and terrorism.

Sani expressed surprise that Lamido, as an experienced statesman, failed to acknowledge the government’s successes, which included neutralising bandit leaders and securing key transport routes.

Having served in the National Assembly, Sani underscored his firsthand knowledge of the security budget, noting that previous administrations had allocated vast sums for security without achieving the same results.

He commended Ribadu for accomplishing what many of his predecessors failed to do, despite the considerable resources spent on defence and security in the past.

Sani further highlighted notable achievements, such as the neutralisation of top bandit leaders, the end of large-scale abductions of students in northern schools, and the increased security of rail lines and major highways, which had previously been plagued by kidnappings.