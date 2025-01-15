Shehu Sani: Nigeria still haunted by murder of Ahmadu Bello, others

Shehu Sani, a former federal lawmaker, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, says the country is yet to recover from the murder of Sir Ahmadu Bello, former Premier of Northern Nigeria, and others in 1999.

Bello, famously known as Sardauna of Sokoto, was one of the leading northern politicians in 1960 and served as its first and only premier from 1954 until his assassination in 1966.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Sani described Bello’s murder and that of others as the “seed of evil” that continues to haunt Nigeria.

The former lawmaker said Bello did everything for his people and the country but died a materially poor man.

He wrote, “For those of us in Kaduna where the Late Premier of Northern Nigeria lived, led and was brutally murdered, we couldn’t yet find any house, vehicle or company traced to his name or any of his family members.

“After he was killed, his belongings were taken to his family home in Sokoto. The late Sardauna did everything for his people and his country and died a materially poor man.

“His murder and that of others in 1966 was the seed of evil that continues to haunt our country. May the souls of all the victims of the 1966 coup rest in peace. Ameen.”