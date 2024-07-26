Shehu Sani knocks government officials over diversion of rice

By Fatima Abubakar A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the alleged diversion of bags of rice meant for the poor in Katsina…

A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the alleged diversion of bags of rice meant for the poor in Katsina State.

On Wednesday night, operatives of the Katsina State Command of the Department of the State Services (DSS), recovered 2,000 bags of rice out of the 20 trucks donated to the state by the federal government.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the recovered rice was allegedly diverted by some government officials.

The DSS officials in the state, who confirmed the negative development, however, declined further comments on the issue and preferred to be anonymous.

Reacting to the development, Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, tackled the government officials.

In a post via X on Friday, he warned that the government shouldn’t complain that people are causing trouble when they protest.

“Katsina Government officials, why did you divert bags of Rice meant for the poor? If the people now protest, you will say they are causing trouble,” he wrote.