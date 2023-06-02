Shehu Sani: APC misruled Kaduna for 8 Years

Shehu Sani, the Senator who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th aseembly, has lamented over what he described as eight years of misrule of the…

Shehu Sani, the Senator who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th aseembly, has lamented over what he described as eight years of misrule of the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC ) government in Kadun.

Sani also expressed worry over the spate of attacks on him by his political opponents in the state

He spoke to journalists in Abuja.

Lamenting over the attack on his campaign office before the general elections, he said: “Gunmen attacked my office and APC thugs were used to trail me wherever I went. They also ordered the military to arrest one of my Aides, Bashir Ahmad, in 2017. Bashir was tortured by soldiers to implicate me in a murder case I knew nothing about.The police declined the case when it was evident that it was political”

He described the eight years tenure of Governor Nasir El-Rufai as a waste which was characterized with affliction, pure evil and tyranny.

Sani cautioned President Bola Tinubu against “unholy romance” and interaction with the former Governo

“Elrufai’s exit is an affliction gone. Tinubu should be careful not to bring close to him a habitual and career Judas,” he said

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...