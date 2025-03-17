Shehu replaces Ango Abdullahi as Magajin Rafin Zazzau

The Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, has appointed Alhaji Shehu Abdullahi as the new Magajin Rafin Zazzau.

Alhaji Abdullahi, 61, is a former head of the treasury at the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) Headquarters in Abuja.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Management Studies from the University of Jos and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

The title/position of Magajin Rafin Zazzau was previously held by Professor Ango Abdullahi, an octogenarian academic and former Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

Credible sources confirmed that Professor Abdullahi voluntarily relinquished the title due to his advancing age and formally requested the Zazzau Emirate to appoint a successor. This prompted the emir to appoint Shehu, who is a younger brother to Prof. Ango Abdullahi.

In a letter seen by the Daily Trust, Professor Abdullahi, on behalf of the late Sarkin Yakawada, Alhaji Abdullahi Kwasau, expressed the family’s gratitude to the Emir of Zazzau for the appointment of the new Magajin Rafi, while pledging continued loyalty to the emirate.

Contrary to rumours circulating on social media, which suggested that the Zazzau Emirate had stripped Professor Abdullahi of the traditional title, Daily Trust gathered that the professor’s decision was made voluntarily.