Shehu replaces Ango Abdullahi as Magajin Rafin Zazzau

The Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, has appointed Alhaji Shehu Abdullahi as the new Magajin Rafin Zazzau.
Alhaji Abdullahi, 61, is a former head of the treasury at the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) Headquarters in Abuja.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in Management Studies from the University of Jos and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.
The title/position of Magajin Rafin Zazzau was previously held by Professor Ango Abdullahi, an octogenarian academic and former Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.
- EFCC seizes trucks of illegal solid minerals in Benue
- I won’t engage in baseless talks, Gov Uba Sani tells critics
Credible sources confirmed that Professor Abdullahi voluntarily relinquished the title due to his advancing age and formally requested the Zazzau Emirate to appoint a successor. This prompted the emir to appoint Shehu, who is a younger brother to Prof. Ango Abdullahi.
In a letter seen by the Daily Trust, Professor Abdullahi, on behalf of the late Sarkin Yakawada, Alhaji Abdullahi Kwasau, expressed the family’s gratitude to the Emir of Zazzau for the appointment of the new Magajin Rafi, while pledging continued loyalty to the emirate.
Contrary to rumours circulating on social media, which suggested that the Zazzau Emirate had stripped Professor Abdullahi of the traditional title, Daily Trust gathered that the professor’s decision was made voluntarily.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.