Shariah Council defends closure of schools in northern states

The Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria (SCSN) has defended the decision by some Northern states governments to close primary and secondary schools during Ramadan, saying they prioritise students’ well-being amid extreme heat conditions.

The council also urged Zamfara, Sokoto, Jigawa and other states to adopt similar measures.

In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Nafiu Baba-Ahmad, SCSN dismissed opposition from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and some non governmental organisations (NGOs), insisting that state governments have full authority to determine school schedules.

SPONSOR AD

According to the council, the temporary closure will not affect academic activities, as lost time will be compensated for by adjusting the long vacation.

“This decision ensures continuous learning while preventing students from remaining idle for extended periods. It was carefully reviewed by the respective Ministries of Education and widely welcomed by parents,” the statement read.

It described threats of legal or industrial action over the school closure as unnecessary and an affront to state governments’ authority.

“It is baffling that CAN, which remained silent when prolonged ASUU strikes disrupted entire academic sessions, is now opposing a temporary, structured adjustment of just 25 school days,” the council added.

Citing the Education Law of January 1, 1964, SCSN stressed that governors have the exclusive right to set school holidays, except in Kogi State, where the law does not apply.

The council insisted that CAN is not a stakeholder in northern states’ education policies, saying no state government is obligated to seek approval from external groups before making decisions.