Shari’ah council decries suppression of S/West Muslims’ religious rights

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) has strongly criticised efforts to hinder Muslims in the Southwest from practising Sharia law, emphasising that it is a fundamental aspect of their religious obligations.

The council stressed that implementing Sharia in the geopolitical zone would allow Muslims to observe their faith while coexisting peacefully with their Christian neighbours.

The council also expressed disappointment that, despite expectations of political inclusivity, many Muslims remain marginalised under the current federal administration.

SPONSOR AD

Speaking at the Pre-Ramadan Lecture held at the Jama’atul Nasirul Islam (JNI) headquarters in Kaduna, Sheikh Abdurrasheed Hadiyyatullah, President of the Shari’ah Council, urged the federal government to urgently address the worsening socioeconomic conditions in the country.

“Millions of Muslims are politically sidelined across various parts of Nigeria, despite their significant numbers and constitutional rights to justice. Yet, we see a growing indifference toward their concerns,” he said.

He further decried what he described as an aggressive attempt to deny Southwest Muslims the right to establish lawful structures that would help them navigate coexistence with Christians in their families and communities.