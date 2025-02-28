Shari’ah council decries suppression of S/West Muslims’ religious rights

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) has strongly criticised efforts to hinder Muslims in the Southwest from practising Sharia law, emphasising that it is a fundamental aspect of their religious obligations.
The council stressed that implementing Sharia in the geopolitical zone would allow Muslims to observe their faith while coexisting peacefully with their Christian neighbours.
The council also expressed disappointment that, despite expectations of political inclusivity, many Muslims remain marginalised under the current federal administration.
- Slain Kaduna student: Family demands N560m compensation as court remands suspects
- ‘Women suffer most from absence of Sharia courts in S/West’
Speaking at the Pre-Ramadan Lecture held at the Jama’atul Nasirul Islam (JNI) headquarters in Kaduna, Sheikh Abdurrasheed Hadiyyatullah, President of the Shari’ah Council, urged the federal government to urgently address the worsening socioeconomic conditions in the country.
“Millions of Muslims are politically sidelined across various parts of Nigeria, despite their significant numbers and constitutional rights to justice. Yet, we see a growing indifference toward their concerns,” he said.
He further decried what he described as an aggressive attempt to deny Southwest Muslims the right to establish lawful structures that would help them navigate coexistence with Christians in their families and communities.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.